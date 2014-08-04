FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil's 2014 growth forecast to 0.86 pct
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil's 2014 growth forecast to 0.86 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their latest
weekly forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.86
percent from 0.90 percent, the 10th straight time they chopped
their estimates, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
    Estimates for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for
the third week in row, to 6.39 percent. But the end-2015
inflation view rose to 6.24 percent, from 6.21 previously. The
upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5
percent.
    Forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 were
unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of
about 100 financial institutions.
    
    
        
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.41       6.39      6.21      6.24
 Exchange rate        2.35       2.35      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           0.90       0.86      1.50      1.50
 Industrial output    -1.15      -1.53     1.70      1.70
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by; W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.