FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists trim Brazil's 2014 inflation, growth forecasts -survey
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Economists trim Brazil's 2014 inflation, growth forecasts -survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 inflation and economic growth, a
weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
    Market consensus for annual inflation at end-2014 edged
lower for the fourth week in a row, to 6.26 percent from 6.39
percent previously, after a smaller-than-expected increase in
consumer prices in July. 
    The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band
is 6.5 percent.
    Estimates for Brazil's 2014 economic growth fell for an
eleventh straight week to 0.81 percent from 0.86 percent.
    Forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 were
unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of
about 100 financial institutions.

 
        
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.39       6.26      6.24      6.25
 Exchange rate        2.35       2.35      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           0.86       0.81      1.50      1.20
 Industrial output    -1.53      -1.53     1.70      1.70
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.