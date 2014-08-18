FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil's end-2015 rate forecast to 11.75 pct-survey
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil's end-2015 rate forecast to 11.75 pct-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2015 to
11.75 percent from 12.00 percent previously, a weekly central
bank poll showed, suggesting they expect a smaller cycle of rate
hikes next year.
    Brazil's benchmark Selic rate is currently at
11 percent.
    Forecasts for inflation at end-2014 and end-2015 were
practically unchanged in the survey, which features the median
forecasts of about 100 financial institutions.
    Estimates for Brazil's 2014 economic growth fell for a
twelth straight week to 0.79 percent from 0.81 percent.
    
    
    
        
 (pct)          2014                 2015
                previous   new       previous  new
                forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer       6.26       6.25      6.25      6.25
 inflation                                     
 Exchange rate  2.35       2.35      2.50      2.50
 (reais per                                    
 U.S dollar,                                   
 end-period)                                   
 Interest rate  11.00      11.00     12.00     11.75
 (end-period)                                  
 GDP growth     0.81       0.79      1.20      1.20
 Industrial     -1.53      -1.76     1.70      1.70
 output                                        
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.