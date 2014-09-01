FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil's '14 GDP growth forecast to 0.52 pct-survey
September 1, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil's '14 GDP growth forecast to 0.52 pct-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.52 percent from
0.70 percent after government data showed the economy slipped
into recession in the second quarter, a weekly central bank poll
showed on Monday.
    Brazil fell into a recession in the first half of the year
as investment dropped sharply and the country's hosting of the
World Cup suffocated economic activity. 
    Estimates for inflation and interest rates at end-2014
remained unchanged in the survey, which features the median
forecasts of about 100 financial institutions.
    
    
    
        
 (pct)           2014                2015
                 previous  new       previous  new
                 forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer        6.27      6.27      6.28      6.29
 inflation                                     
 Exchange rate   2.35      2.35      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                
 dollar,                                       
 end-period)                                   
 Interest rate   11.00     11.00     12.00     11.75
 (end-period)                                  
 GDP growth      0.70      0.52      1.20      1.10
 Industrial      -1.76     -1.70     1.70      1.70
 output                                        
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

