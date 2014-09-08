FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2014 GDP growth forecast to 0.48 pct
September 8, 2014

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2014 GDP growth forecast to 0.48 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.48 percent from
0.52 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday.
    Market estimates for inflation at end-2014 rose slightly to
6.29 percent from 6.27 percent in the prior week's survey. The
central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts of about
100 financial institutions.
    
     
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.27       6.29      6.29      6.29
 Exchange rate        2.35       2.33      2.50      2.49
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     11.75     11.63
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           0.52       0.48      1.10      1.10
 Industrial output    -1.70      -1.98     1.70      1.50
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
