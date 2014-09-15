FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2014 GDP growth forecast to 0.33 pct
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2014 GDP growth forecast to 0.33 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.33 percent from
0.48 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday.
    Market estimates for inflation at end-2014 were unchanged
from the prior week's survey at 6.29 percent. The central bank
Focus survey features the median forecasts of about 100
financial institutions.
    
     
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.29       6.29      6.29      6.29
 Exchange rate        2.33       2.30      2.49      2.45
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     11.63     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           0.48       0.33      1.10      1.04
 Industrial output    -1.98      -1.98     1.50      1.50
 


 (Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)

