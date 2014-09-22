FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's 2014 growth forecast drops for 17th straight week, to 0.3 pct
September 22, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil's 2014 growth forecast drops for 17th straight week, to 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.30 percent from
0.33 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday. 
    Economists in the survey have pared their 2014 gross
domestic product forecasts for 17 straight weeks.
    Market estimates for inflation at end-2014 rose slightly to
6.30 percent from 6.29 percent in the prior week's survey.
     The central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts
of about 100 financial institutions.
    
     
    
 (pct)                 2014                 2015
                       previous   new       previous  new
                       forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation    6.29       6.30      6.29      6.28
 Exchange rate (reais  2.30       2.34      2.45      2.45
 per U.S dollar,                                      
 end-period)                                          
 Interest rate         11.00      11.00     11.50     11.25
 (end-period)                                         
 GDP growth            0.33       0.30      1.04      1.01
 Industrial output     -1.98      -1.94     1.50      1.60
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

