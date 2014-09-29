FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Analysts lower Brazil 2014 growth forecast for 18th time, to 0.29 pct
September 29, 2014 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

Analysts lower Brazil 2014 growth forecast for 18th time, to 0.29 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.29 percent from
0.30 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday.
    Economists in the survey have pared their 2014 gross
domestic product forecasts for 18 straight weeks.
    Their latest estimates for inflation at end-2014 rose
slightly to 6.31 percent from 6.30 percent in the prior week's
survey.
     The central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts
of about 100 financial institutions.
    
     
    
 (pct)           2014                2015
                 previous  new       previous  new
                 forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer        6.30      6.31      6.28      6.30
 inflation                                     
 Exchange rate   2.34      2.35      2.45      2.45
 (reais per U.S                                
 dollar,                                       
 end-period)                                   
 Interest rate   11.00     11.00     11.25     11.38
 (end-period)                                  
 GDP growth      0.30      0.29      1.01      1.01
 Industrial      -1.94     -1.95     1.60      1.50
 output                                        
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

