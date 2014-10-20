FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 growth forecast to 0.27 percent
#Market News
October 20, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 growth forecast to 0.27 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Market forecasts for Brazil's
2014 economic growth edged down slightly to 0.27 percent from
0.28 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday.
    Estimates for inflation and interest rates at end-2014 and
end-2015 remained unchanged in the survey, which features the
median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions.
    
    
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        6.45      6.45      6.30      6.30
 Exchange rate             2.40      2.40      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            11.00     11.00     11.88     11.88
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth                0.28      0.27      1.00      1.00
 Industrial output        -2.16     -2.24      1.30      1.46
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
