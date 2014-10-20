TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 growth forecast to 0.27 percent

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Market forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth edged down slightly to 0.27 percent from 0.28 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation and interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 remained unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.45 6.45 6.30 6.30 Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.88 11.88 (end-period) GDP growth 0.28 0.27 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.16 -2.24 1.30 1.46 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)