TABLE-Economists raise forecast for 2015 Brazil inflation for third week
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise forecast for 2015 Brazil inflation for third week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for a third straight
week and further above the official target, a weekly central
bank poll showed on Monday.
    Inflation is expected to end 2015 at 6.67 percent, up from
6.60 percent in the prior week's survey, according to the median
forecast of about 100 market economists.
    Brazil's government targets an inflation rate of 4.5
percent, with a tolerance margin of two percentage points.
    The median estimate for economic growth this year fell to
0.38 percent from 0.40 percent previously.    
        
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        6.60      6.67      5.70      5.70
 Exchange rate             2.80      2.80      2.83      2.85
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            12.50     12.50     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth                0.40      0.38      1.80      1.80
 Industrial output         1.02      0.71      2.65      2.65
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by Louise Heavens)

