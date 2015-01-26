FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists up forecast for 2015 Brazil inflation to 6.99 pct
January 26, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Economists up forecast for 2015 Brazil inflation to 6.99 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Economists raised sharply
their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate to a level
further exceeding the official target, a weekly central bank
poll showed on Monday.
    Inflation is expected to end 2015 at 6.99 percent, up from
6.67 percent in the prior week's survey and 6.53 percent a month
ago, according to the median forecast of about 100 market
economists.
    Brazil's government targets an inflation rate of 4.5
percent, with a tolerance margin of two percentage points.
    The median estimate for economic growth this year dropped to
0.13 percent from 0.38 percent in the previous week's survey and
0.55 percent a month earlier.    
        
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        6.67      6.99      5.70      5.60
 Exchange rate             2.80      2.80      2.85      2.90
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            12.50     12.50     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth                0.38      0.13      1.80      1.54
 Industrial output         0.71      0.69      2.65      2.50
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Toby Chopra)

