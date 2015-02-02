FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil's 2015 inflation view to 7.01 pct
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil's 2015 inflation view to 7.01 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Economists cut their estimates
for Brazil's 2015 economic growth and raised their forecasts for
the inflation rate for a fifth straight week, a central bank
poll showed on Monday.
    Consumer prices are expected to rise 7.01 percent in 2015,
up from an estimate of 6.99 percent in the prior week's survey,
while economic growth is seen at a meager 0.03 percent, down
from a forecast of 0.13 percent previously.
    The inflation estimate is above the top end of the
government's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus two
percentage points.
    
                
 (pct)          2015                 2016
                 previous       new  previous        new
                 forecast  forecast  forecast   forecast
 Consumer            6.99      7.01      5.60       5.60
 inflation                                     
 Exchange rate       2.80      2.80      2.90       2.90
 (reais per                                    
 U.S dollar,                                   
 end-period)                                   
 Interest rate      12.50     12.50     11.50      11.50
 (end-period)                                  
 GDP growth          0.13      0.03      1.54       1.50
 Industrial          0.69      0.50      2.50       2.50
 output                                        
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

