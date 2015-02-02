TABLE-Economists raise Brazil's 2015 inflation view to 7.01 pct

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Economists cut their estimates for Brazil's 2015 economic growth and raised their forecasts for the inflation rate for a fifth straight week, a central bank poll showed on Monday. Consumer prices are expected to rise 7.01 percent in 2015, up from an estimate of 6.99 percent in the prior week's survey, while economic growth is seen at a meager 0.03 percent, down from a forecast of 0.13 percent previously. The inflation estimate is above the top end of the government's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.99 7.01 5.60 5.60 inflation Exchange rate 2.80 2.80 2.90 2.90 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 12.50 12.50 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth 0.13 0.03 1.54 1.50 Industrial 0.69 0.50 2.50 2.50 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)