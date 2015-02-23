FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists cut Brazil GDP view, up inflation f'cast for 8th week
February 23, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Economists cut Brazil GDP view, up inflation f'cast for 8th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Market forecasts for Brazil's
economic growth and inflation worsened for an eighth straight
week, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.
    The median forecast of about 100 economists in the weekly
central bank survey projected Brazil's economy to shrink 0.5
percent this year, down from a contraction of 0.42 percent in
the prior week's poll. Annual inflation is set to end 2015 at
7.33 percent, up from 7.27 percent in the prior survey.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of two percentage points.
    
        
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   7.27       7.33      5.60      5.60
 Exchange rate        2.90       2.90      2.93      3.00
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        12.75      12.75     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -0.42      -0.50     1.50      1.50
 Industrial output    -0.43      -0.35     2.45      2.00
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

