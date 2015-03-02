FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists trim view for Brazil 2016 inflation to 5.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim view for Brazil 2016 inflation to 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Economists reduced their
estimates for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate for the first time in
more than one month, according to a weekly central bank poll on
Monday.
    The median forecast of about 100 economists in the poll
projected an inflation rate of 5.5 percent next year, down from
an estimate of 5.6 percent in the prior week's survey. The
target is 4.5 percent.
    
    
 (pct)          2015                2016
                previous  new       previous  new
                forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer       7.33      7.47      5.60      5.50
 inflation                                    
 Exchange rate  2.90      2.91      3.00      3.00
 (reais per                                   
 U.S dollar,                                  
 end-period)                                  
 Interest rate  12.75     13.00     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                 
 GDP growth     -0.50     -0.58     1.50      1.50
 Industrial     -0.35     -0.72     2.00      2.40
 output                                       
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.