TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil's 2015, 2016 growth
March 9, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil's 2015, 2016 growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Economists reduced their
estimates for Brazil's 2015 and 2016 economic growth, and raised
their forecasts for this year's inflation, according to a weekly
central bank poll on Monday.
    The median forecast of about 100 economists in the poll
projected economic growth at minus 0.66 percent in 2015 and plus
1.40 percent in 2016. Estimates for this year's inflation rate
rose to 7.77 percent, up from 7.47 percent in the prior week's
survey. The government's target is 4.5 percent.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                2016
                      previous  new       previous  new
                      forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   7.47      7.77      5.50      5.51
 Exchange rate        2.91      2.95      3.00      3.00
 (reais per U.S                                     
 dollar, end-period)                                
 Interest rate        13.00     13.00     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                       
 GDP growth           -0.58     -0.66     1.50      1.40
 Industrial output    -0.72     -1.38     2.40      2.40
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

