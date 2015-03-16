FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2015, 2016 inflation forecasts
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2015, 2016 inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate in 2015 and 2016, in a
sign the central bank will need to raise interest rates further
to soothe market expectations, a weekly central bank poll showed
on Monday.
     Brazil's inflation rate is expected to end 2015 close to 8
percent, easing to 5.6 percent next year, the poll showed. The
central bank's target is 4.5 percent.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   7.77       7.93      5.51      5.60
 Exchange rate        2.95       3.06      3.00      3.11
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        13.00      13.00     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -0.66      -0.78     1.40      1.30
 Industrial output    -1.38      -2.19     2.40      1.68
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
