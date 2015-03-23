FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation forecasts, see slower growth
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation forecasts, see slower growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - For a 12th straight week
economists simultaneously raised their forecasts for Brazil's
inflation rate in 2015 while lowering their economic growth
expectations for the year, a sign that negative sentiment over
Brazil's struggling economy has yet to bottom out, a weekly
central bank poll showed on Monday.
     Brazil's inflation rate is expected to end 2015 at 8.12
percent, easing to 5.61 percent next year, the poll showed. The
central bank's target is 4.5 percent.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   7.93       8.12      5.60      5.61
 Exchange rate        3.06       3.15      3.11      3.20
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        13.00      13.00     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -0.78      -0.83     1.30      1.20
 Industrial output    -2.19      -2.19     1.68      1.68
 


 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
