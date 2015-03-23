TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation forecasts, see slower growth

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - For a 12th straight week economists simultaneously raised their forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate in 2015 while lowering their economic growth expectations for the year, a sign that negative sentiment over Brazil's struggling economy has yet to bottom out, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Brazil's inflation rate is expected to end 2015 at 8.12 percent, easing to 5.61 percent next year, the poll showed. The central bank's target is 4.5 percent. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 7.93 8.12 5.60 5.61 Exchange rate 3.06 3.15 3.11 3.20 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.00 13.00 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -0.78 -0.83 1.30 1.20 Industrial output -2.19 -2.19 1.68 1.68 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)