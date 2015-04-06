TABLE-Economists raise Brazil's 2015 inflation view for 14th week

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for a 14th week to 8.20 percent, far above the government's target, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Other estimates in the survey with about 100 economists were little changed, according to the central bank. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.13 8.20 5.60 5.60 Exchange rate 3.20 3.25 3.23 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.25 13.25 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -1.00 -1.01 1.05 1.10 Industrial output -2.42 -2.64 1.68 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)