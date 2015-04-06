FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil's 2015 inflation view for 14th week
April 6, 2015

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil's 2015 inflation view for 14th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for a 14th week to
8.20 percent, far above the government's target, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
    Other estimates in the survey with about 100 economists were
little changed, according to the central bank.
    
 (pct)                               2015                2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        8.13      8.20      5.60      5.60
 Exchange rate             3.20      3.25      3.23      3.30
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            13.25     13.25     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -1.00     -1.01      1.05      1.10
 Industrial output        -2.42     -2.64      1.68      1.50
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

