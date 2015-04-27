Economists raise forecasts for Brazil's inflation, cut GDP view

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's end-2015 inflation rate and lowered their estimates for this year's economic growth for a second straight week, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Expectations for interest rates this year and next remained unchanged from the prior week's survey. For the poll details, see: here (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.23 8.25 5.60 5.60 Exchange rate 3.21 3.20 3.30 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.25 13.25 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -1.03 -1.10 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.50 -2.50 1.50 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)