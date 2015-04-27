FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists raise forecasts for Brazil's inflation, cut GDP view
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Economists raise forecasts for Brazil's inflation, cut GDP view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's end-2015 inflation rate and lowered their
estimates for this year's economic growth for a second straight
week, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
    Expectations for interest rates this year and next remained
unchanged from the prior week's survey.
    For the poll details, see: here
    
 (pct)                               2015                2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        8.23      8.25      5.60      5.60
 Exchange rate             3.21      3.20      3.30      3.30
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            13.25     13.25     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -1.03     -1.10      1.00      1.00
 Industrial output        -2.50     -2.50      1.50      1.50
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.