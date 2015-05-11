FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists lower forecast for Brazil's 2016 inflation
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Economists lower forecast for Brazil's 2016 inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's end-2015 inflation rate slightly to 8.29
percent but reduced their outlook for 2016 year-end inflation, a
weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
    Expectations for interest rates this year remained unchanged
from the prior week's survey though the outlook for the rate by
the end of 2016 rose to 11.63 percent from 11.5 percent
previously, the poll showed.
    
    For the poll details, see: http://here
    
        
 (pct)                               2015                2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        8.26      8.29      5.60      5.51
 Exchange rate             3.20      3.20      3.30      3.30
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            13.50     13.50     11.50     11.63
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -1.18     -1.20      1.00      1.00
 Industrial output        -2.50     -2.50      1.50      1.50
 
 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

