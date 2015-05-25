FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists cut Brazil's 2015 growth view, raise inflation forecast
May 25, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Economists cut Brazil's 2015 growth view, raise inflation forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy will probably
shrink more than previously expected and will face higher
inflation this year, according to a weekly central bank poll of
economists on Monday.
    The median forecast of about 100 economists surveyed
projected an economic contraction of 1.24 percent in 2015,
compared with 1.20 percent in the prior week's survey. Inflation
is expected to end this year at an above-target 8.37 percent, up
from 8.31 percent previously.
    For detailed poll results in Portuguese, see: here
        
 (pct)                               2015                  2016
                       previous       new  previous         new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast    forecast
 Consumer inflation        8.31      8.37      5.50        5.50
 Exchange rate             3.20      3.20      3.30        3.30
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            13.50     13.75     11.75       12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -1.20     -1.24      1.00        1.00
 Industrial output        -2.80     -2.80      1.50        1.50
 

    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
