Brazil's inflation rate to reach 9.12 pct in 2015 - survey
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's inflation rate to reach 9.12 pct in 2015 - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's end-2015 inflation rate but lowered their
estimates for price increases next year, a weekly central bank
survey showed on Monday.
    The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions in
the poll also showed an increase in expectations for benchmark
interest rates next year.
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        9.04      9.12      5.45      5.44
 Exchange rate             3.22      3.23      3.40      3.40
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            14.50     14.50     12.06     12.25
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -1.50     -1.50      0.50      0.50
 Industrial output        -4.72     -5.00      1.35      1.40
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

