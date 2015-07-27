FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists cut Brazil's end-2015 interest rate view to 14.25 pct
July 27, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Economists cut Brazil's end-2015 interest rate view to 14.25 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will
probably raise interest rates less aggressively than previously
expected in coming months as the economy tumbles, a weekly
central bank poll of economists showed on Monday.
    The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions for
Brazil's benchmark rate at end-2015 fell to 14.25 percent from
14.50 percent in the prior week's survey.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   9.15       9.23      5.40      5.40
 Exchange rate        3.23       3.25      3.40      3.40
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        14.50      14.25     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -1.70      -1.76     0.33      0.20
 Industrial output    -5.00      -5.00     1.50      1.30
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

