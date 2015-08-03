Economists raise Brazil's inflation forecast, cut GDP view

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for a 16th straight week and trimmed estimates for economic growth, according to a weekly central bank survey with about 100 financial institutions. For detailed poll results, see: here (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.23 9.25 5.40 5.40 Exchange rate 3.25 3.35 3.40 3.49 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -1.76 -1.80 0.20 0.20 Industrial output -5.00 -5.00 1.30 1.30 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)