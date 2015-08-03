FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists raise Brazil's inflation forecast, cut GDP view
August 3, 2015

Economists raise Brazil's inflation forecast, cut GDP view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for a 16th straight
week and trimmed estimates for economic growth, according to a
weekly central bank survey with about 100 financial
institutions.
    For detailed poll results, see: here
        
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   9.23       9.25      5.40      5.40
 Exchange rate        3.25       3.35      3.40      3.49
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        14.25      14.25     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -1.76      -1.80     0.20      0.20
 Industrial output    -5.00      -5.00     1.30      1.30
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
