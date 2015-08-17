FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists see Brazil economy extending contraction into 2016
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

Economists see Brazil economy extending contraction into 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the complete survey in Portuguese, see here)

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy is expected to shrink next year, on top of a sharp contraction forecast for this year, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists published on Monday.

The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions projected a contraction of 0.15 percent in Brazil’s gross domestic product in 2016, down from stability in the prior week’s survey. Economists in the same survey expect the economy to shrink 2.01 percent this year, steeper than 1.97 percent the prior week.

The survey also showed a slight increase in inflation forecasts for 2016, to 5.44 percent, from 5.43 percent previously. Estimates for gains in consumer prices this year remained unchanged at 9.32 percent.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.