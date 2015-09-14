FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast to 5.64 pct
#Market News
September 14, 2015

Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast to 5.64 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate rose for a sixth
straight week, drifting away from the government's target as the
currency weakened towards a record low, according to a central
bank survey on Monday.
    The median forecast in the poll of about 100 financial
institutions projected an inflation rate of 5.64 percent at the
end of 2016, up from 5.58 percent in the prior week's survey.
The government's target is 4.5 percent.
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        9.29      9.28      5.58      5.64
 Exchange rate             3.60      3.70      3.70      3.80
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            14.25     14.25     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -2.44     -2.55     -0.50     -0.60
 Industrial output        -6.00     -6.20      0.72      0.50
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
