Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast to 5.64 pct

BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate rose for a sixth straight week, drifting away from the government's target as the currency weakened towards a record low, according to a central bank survey on Monday. The median forecast in the poll of about 100 financial institutions projected an inflation rate of 5.64 percent at the end of 2016, up from 5.58 percent in the prior week's survey. The government's target is 4.5 percent. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.29 9.28 5.58 5.64 Exchange rate 3.60 3.70 3.70 3.80 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -2.44 -2.55 -0.50 -0.60 Industrial output -6.00 -6.20 0.72 0.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)