Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast to 5.7 pct
September 21, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast to 5.7 pct

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate for a seventh
straight week and reduced their estimates for Brazil's economic
growth, a weekly central bank poll of about 100 financial
institutions showed on Monday.
    The median forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at
end-2016 also rose, suggesting a smaller cycle of rate cuts next
year than previously estimated.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        9.28      9.34      5.64      5.70
 Exchange rate             3.70      3.86      3.80      4.00
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            14.25     14.25     12.00     12.25
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -2.55     -2.70     -0.60     -0.80
 Industrial output        -6.20     -6.45      0.50      0.20
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

