Economists see Brazil inflation speeding as growth slows further

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate while reducing their estimates for economic growth in both 2015 and 2016, a weekly central bank poll of about 100 financial institutions showed on Monday. The median forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2016 rose for the second straight week, suggesting a smaller cycle of rate cuts next year than previously estimated. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.34 9.46 5.70 5.87 Exchange rate 3.86 3.95 4.00 4.00 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.25 12.50 (end-period) GDP growth -2.70 -2.80 -0.80 -1.00 Industrial output -6.45 -6.65 0.20 -0.60 (Reporting by Asher Levine)