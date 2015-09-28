FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists see Brazil inflation speeding as growth slows further
September 28, 2015

Economists see Brazil inflation speeding as growth slows further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate while reducing their
estimates for economic growth in both 2015 and 2016, a weekly
central bank poll of about 100 financial institutions showed on
Monday.
    The median forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at
end-2016 rose for the second straight week, suggesting a smaller
cycle of rate cuts next year than previously estimated.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        9.34      9.46      5.70      5.87
 Exchange rate             3.86      3.95      4.00      4.00
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            14.25     14.25     12.25     12.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -2.70     -2.80     -0.80     -1.00
 Industrial output        -6.45     -6.65      0.20     -0.60
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
