Brazil's 2016 inflation view rises for 9th week, to 5.94 pct
October 5, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's 2016 inflation view rises for 9th week, to 5.94 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations for 2016
in Brazil rose for the ninth straight week, toward the top end
of the government's target range, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
    The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions
projected inflation at 5.94 percent at the end of 2016, up from
5.87 percent in the prior week's survey. The government targets
inflation at 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
    Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged, while
forecasts for economic growth in 2015 dropped for a 12th
consecutive week.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        9.46      9.53      5.87      5.94
 Exchange rate             3.95      4.00      4.00      4.00
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            14.25     14.25     12.50     12.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -2.80     -2.85     -1.00     -1.00
 Industrial output        -6.65     -6.50     -0.60     -0.29
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

