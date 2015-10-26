FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation view to 6.22 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation view to 6.22 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Market forecasts for Brazil's
2016 inflation rate rose for a 12th consecutive week and
approached the ceiling of the government's target, a central
bank survey showed on Monday.
    The weekly poll of about 100 economists also showed lower
forecasts for economic growth in 2015 and 2016, projecting the
longest period of economic contraction since the 1930s. 
    Estimates for the central bank's benchmark interest rate at
end-2016 also increased.
    The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    
        
 (pct)                               2015                2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        9.75      9.85      6.12      6.22
 Exchange rate             4.00      4.00      4.13      4.20
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            14.25     14.25     12.75     13.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -3.00     -3.02     -1.22     -1.43
 Industrial output        -7.00     -7.00     -1.00     -1.50
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.