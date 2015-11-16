FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation seen above 10 pct this year - survey
November 16, 2015 / 10:44 AM / in 2 years

Brazil's inflation seen above 10 pct this year - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate at the end of this and
next year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
    The median expectation of about 100 economists in the survey
projected inflation at 10.04 percent at end-2015 and 6.50
percent at end-2016. The government's target is 4.5 percent,
plus or minus two percentage points.
        
 (pct)           2015                   2016
                 previous     new       previous    new forecast
                 forecast     forecast  forecast    
 Consumer        9.99         10.04     6.47        6.50
 inflation                                          
 Exchange rate   4.00         3.96      4.20        4.20
 (reais per U.S                                     
 dollar,                                            
 end-period)                                        
 Interest rate   14.25        14.25     13.25       13.25
 (end-period)                                       
 GDP growth      -3.10        -3.10     -1.90       -2.00
 Industrial      -7.40        -7.40     -2.00       -2.15
 output                                             
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

