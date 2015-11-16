Brazil's inflation seen above 10 pct this year - survey

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate at the end of this and next year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median expectation of about 100 economists in the survey projected inflation at 10.04 percent at end-2015 and 6.50 percent at end-2016. The government's target is 4.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 9.99 10.04 6.47 6.50 inflation Exchange rate 4.00 3.96 4.20 4.20 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 13.25 13.25 (end-period) GDP growth -3.10 -3.10 -1.90 -2.00 Industrial -7.40 -7.40 -2.00 -2.15 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)