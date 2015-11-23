Brazil's inflation seen above target ceiling at end-2016

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rate is set to remain above the top end of the government's target at the end of 2016, limiting room for interest rate cuts, according to a weekly central bank survey. The median forecast of about 100 economists projected inflation at 10.33 percent at end-2015 and 6.64 percent at end-2016. The government's target is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Interest rates are expected to end 2016 at 13.75 percent, up from a forecast of 13.25 percent in the prior survey. The benchmark Selic rate is currently at 14.25 percent. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 10.04 10.33 6.50 6.64 Exchange rate 3.96 3.95 4.20 4.20 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 13.25 13.75 (end-period) GDP growth -3.10 -3.15 -2.00 -2.01 Industrial output -7.40 -7.50 -2.15 -2.00 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)