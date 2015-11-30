Brazil's 2016 inflation expectations remain steady - survey

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations for 2016 in Brazil stabilized last week after the central bank signalled it could raise interest rates, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. The median expectation of about 100 economists in the survey projected an inflation rate of 6.64 percent at the end of next year, above the government's target of 4.5 percent. Brazil's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 14.25 percent for a third straight meeting last week, but a surprisingly split vote signaled policymakers are uneasy with inflation despite a worsening recession. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 10.33 10.38 6.64 6.64 Exchange rate 3.95 3.95 4.20 4.20 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 -- 13.75 14.13 (end-period) GDP growth -3.15 -3.19 -2.01 -2.04 Industrial output -7.50 -7.50 -2.00 -2.30 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)