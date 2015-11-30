FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's 2016 inflation expectations remain steady - survey
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's 2016 inflation expectations remain steady - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations for 2016
in Brazil stabilized last week after the central bank signalled
it could raise interest rates, a weekly central bank poll showed
on Monday.
    The median expectation of about 100 economists in the survey
projected an inflation rate of 6.64 percent at the end of next
year, above the government's target of 4.5 percent. 
    Brazil's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 14.25
percent for a third straight meeting last week, but a
surprisingly split vote signaled policymakers are uneasy with
inflation despite a worsening recession. 
    
    
 (pct)                               2015                2016
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation       10.33     10.38      6.64      6.64
 Exchange rate             3.95      3.95      4.20      4.20
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate            14.25        --     13.75     14.13
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth               -3.15     -3.19     -2.01     -2.04
 Industrial output        -7.50     -7.50     -2.00     -2.30
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

