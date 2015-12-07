FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists worsen forecasts for Brazil's recession after Q3 data - survey
December 7, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Economists worsen forecasts for Brazil's recession after Q3 data - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Economists sharply increased
their estimates for Brazil's economic contraction in 2015 and
2016 after third-quarter GDP came in lower than expected last
week, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
    The median estimate of about 100 economists projected
Brazil's gross domestic product to fall 3.50 percent in 2015 and
2.31 percent in 2016, in the longest downturn of Latin America's
largest economy since the 1930s, from 3.19 and 2.04 percent in
the prior week's survey.
    Brazil's economy shrank 1.7 percent in the third quarter
from the previous three months, government
statistics agency IBGE said last week. 
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   10.38      10.44     6.64      6.70
 Exchange rate        3.95       3.95      4.20      4.20
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        --         --        14.13     14.25
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -3.19      -3.50     -2.04     -2.31
 Industrial output    -7.50      -7.60     -2.30     -2.40
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by Louise Heavens)

