FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's end-2016 rate view raised to 15.25 pct - economist survey
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's end-2016 rate view raised to 15.25 pct - economist survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2016 to
15.25 percent from 14.75 percent previously, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
    Estimates for inflation and economic growth remained largely
unchanged in the poll of about 100 economists.
    For detailed poll results in Portuguese, see here
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   10.70      10.72     6.87      6.86
 Exchange rate        3.90       3.90      4.20      4.20
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        --         --        14.75     15.25
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -3.70      -3.70     -2.80     -2.81
 Industrial output    -7.70      -7.69     -3.45     -3.50
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.