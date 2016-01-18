FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists raise Brazil inflation outlook - weekly central bank survey
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Economists raise Brazil inflation outlook - weekly central bank survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for inflation this year and 2017, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
    The median estimate of about 100 analysts at financial
institutions surveyed by the bank projected consumer prices to
rise by 7 percent in 2016, up from 6.93 percent in the previous
week's view and to rise by 5.4 percent in 2017 compared with 5.2
percent seen a week earlier.
  
    
    
 (pct)          2016                 2017
                previous   new       previous   new forecast
                forecast   forecast  forecast   
 Consumer       6.93       7.00      5.20       5.40
 inflation                                      
 Exchange rate  4.25       4.25      4.23       4.30
 (reais per                                     
 U.S dollar,                                    
 end-period)                                    
 Interest rate  15.25      15.25     12.75      12.88
 (end-period)                                   
 GDP growth     -2.99      -2.99     0.86       1.00
 Industrial     -3.45      -3.47     1.98       1.80
 output                                         
 
 (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.