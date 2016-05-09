FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's 2016 GDP view improves for first time in more than a year
May 9, 2016 / 12:32 PM / a year ago

Brazil's 2016 GDP view improves for first time in more than a year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Market forecasts for this year's
economic contraction in Brazil improved for the first time since
April 2015, suggesting pessimism over a deep recession could be
subsiding as the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff
advances.
    The median forecast of about 100 economists in a weekly
central bank poll projected a contraction of 3.86 percent in
2016, down from a forecast of 3.89 percent in the prior week's
survey. Brazil's economy shrank 3.8 percent in 2015.
        
 (pct)                2016                 2017
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.94       7.00      5.72      5.62
 Exchange rate        3.72       3.70      3.91      3.90
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        13.25      13.00     11.75     11.75
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -3.89      -3.86     0.40      0.50
 Industrial output    -5.83      -5.95     0.50      0.74
 
    
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
