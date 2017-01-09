FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Brazil's central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations
January 9, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Brazil's central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects years in table to 2016 and 2017, not 2017 and 2018, and FDI)
    BRASILIA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Jan 9 (Reuters) - See below a summary of market
expectations for the Brazilian economy, according to a weekly survey conducted
by the central bank with about 100 financial institutions. 
Median market expectations
                                   2016                    2017
                                   previous      new       previous      new
                                   forecast    forecast    forecast    forecast
Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%)         6.38        6.35        4.87        4.81  
  
IGP-DI price index (%)                6.83           -        5.13        5.15  
  
IGP-M price index (%)                    -           -        5.08        5.21  
  
IPC-Fipe price index (%)              6.28           -        5.19        5.19  
  
Exchange rate (reais per 
U.S dollar, end-period)                  -           -        3.48        3.45  
  
Exchange rate (reais per
U.S dollar, average)                     -           -        3.40        3.39  
  
Interest rate (end-period) (%)           -           -       10.25       10.25  
  
Interest rate (average) (%)              -           -       11.56       11.53  
  
Net debt/GDP (%)                     45.20       45.15       50.74       50.67  
  
GDP growth (%)                       -3.49       -3.49        0.50        0.50  
  
Industrial output (%)                -6.58       -6.65        0.88        1.00  
  
Current account ($)                 -20.35      -20.30      -25.35      -26.00  
  
Trade balance ($)                    47.10           -       46.98       46.00  
  
FDI ($)                              69.00       69.50       70.50       70.00  
  
Administered prices (%)               5.71        5.76        5.54        5.50  
  
(Brazil newsroom, +55 11 5644 7750)

