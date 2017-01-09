CORRECTED-TABLE-Brazil's central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations

(Corrects years in table to 2016 and 2017, not 2017 and 2018, and FDI) BRASILIA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Jan 9 (Reuters) - See below a summary of market expectations for the Brazilian economy, according to a weekly survey conducted by the central bank with about 100 financial institutions. Median market expectations 2016 2017 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%) 6.38 6.35 4.87 4.81 IGP-DI price index (%) 6.83 - 5.13 5.15 IGP-M price index (%) - - 5.08 5.21 IPC-Fipe price index (%) 6.28 - 5.19 5.19 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) - - 3.48 3.45 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, average) - - 3.40 3.39 Interest rate (end-period) (%) - - 10.25 10.25 Interest rate (average) (%) - - 11.56 11.53 Net debt/GDP (%) 45.20 45.15 50.74 50.67 GDP growth (%) -3.49 -3.49 0.50 0.50 Industrial output (%) -6.58 -6.65 0.88 1.00 Current account ($) -20.35 -20.30 -25.35 -26.00 Trade balance ($) 47.10 - 46.98 46.00 FDI ($) 69.00 69.50 70.50 70.00 Administered prices (%) 5.71 5.76 5.54 5.50 (Brazil newsroom, +55 11 5644 7750)