TABLE-Brazil's central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - See below a summary of median market expectations for the Brazilian economy, according to a weekly survey conducted by the central bank with about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2017 2018 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 4.81 4.80 4.50 4.50 Exchange rate 3.45 3.40 3.50 3.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 10.25 9.75 9.63 9.50 (end-period) GDP growth 0.50 0.50 2.30 2.20 Industrial output 1.00 1.00 2.10 2.10