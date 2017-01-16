FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations
January 16, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Brazil's central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - See below a summary of median
market expectations for the Brazilian economy, according to a
weekly survey conducted by the central bank with about 100
financial institutions. 
        
 (pct)                2017                 2018      
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   4.81       4.80      4.50      4.50
 Exchange rate        3.45       3.40      3.50      3.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        10.25      9.75      9.63      9.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           0.50       0.50      2.30      2.20
 Industrial output    1.00       1.00      2.10      2.10
 
 (Editing by Silvio Cascione, editing by Louise Heavens)

