Economists raise Brazil 2013 GDP growth forecast to 2.4 pct
September 16, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Economists raise Brazil 2013 GDP growth forecast to 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2013 to 2.40 percent
from 2.35 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
    The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    Economists also raised their estimates for next year's
inflation rate to 5.90 percent, from 5.85 percent in the prior
week's survey. Forecasts for interest rates remained unchanged.
    
 

 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.82       5.82      5.85      5.90
 Exchange rate        2.36       2.35      2.40      2.40

 Interest rate        9.75       9.75      9.75      9.75

 GDP growth           2.35       2.40      2.28      2.22
 Industrial output    2.10       2.12      3.00      2.65

