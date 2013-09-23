FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists raise inflation rate views for 2014
September 23, 2013

Economists raise inflation rate views for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for inflation in Brazil next year to 5.96 percent from
5.90 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday. 
    The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions. 
    Economists lowered their estimates for this year's inflation
rate to 5.81 percent from 5.82 percent in the prior 
week's survey.
   
     
    
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation     5.82       5.81      5.90      5.96
 Exchange rate          2.35       2.33      2.40      2.40

 Interest rate          9.75       9.75      9.75      9.75

 GDP growth             2.40       2.40      2.22      2.22
 Industrial output      2.12       2.10      2.65      2.50

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
