TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2013 economic growth forecasts
October 7, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2013 economic growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.47
percent, from 2.40 percent previously, a weekly central bank
survey showed on Monday.
    The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.82       5.82      5.97      5.95
 Exchange rate        2.30       2.30      2.40      2.40

 Interest rate        9.75       9.75      9.75      9.75

 GDP growth           2.40       2.47      2.20      2.20
 Industrial output    1.92       1.70      2.40      2.30

