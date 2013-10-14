FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013 inflation forecast
#Market News
October 14, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013 inflation forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Economists lowered their
forecasts slightly for Brazil's inflation this year to 5.81
percent, from 5.82 percent previously, a weekly central bank
survey showed on Monday.
    The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.82       5.81      5.95      5.95
 Exchange rate        2.30       2.29      2.40      2.40

 Interest rate        9.75       9.75      9.75      9.75

 GDP growth           2.47       2.48      2.20      2.20
 Industrial output    1.70       1.80      2.30      2.39

