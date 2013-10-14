TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013 inflation forecast

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Economists lowered their forecasts slightly for Brazil's inflation this year to 5.81 percent, from 5.82 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.82 5.81 5.95 5.95 Exchange rate 2.30 2.29 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.75 9.75 9.75 9.75 GDP growth 2.47 2.48 2.20 2.20 Industrial output 1.70 1.80 2.30 2.39