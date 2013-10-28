FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 GDP, inflation view
October 28, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 GDP, inflation view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Economists lowered their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 2.13 percent from
2.20 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    Economists also trimmed their forecasts for 2014 inflation
to 5.92 percent from 5.94 percent previously. 
    The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    
 
    
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        5.83      5.83      5.94      5.92
 Exchange rate             2.25      2.25      2.40      2.40

 Interest rate            10.00     10.00     10.25     10.25

 GDP growth                2.50      2.50      2.20      2.13
 Industrial output         1.84      1.80      2.50      2.39

