TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 GDP, inflation view

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Economists lowered their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 2.13 percent from 2.20 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Economists also trimmed their forecasts for 2014 inflation to 5.92 percent from 5.94 percent previously. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.83 5.83 5.94 5.92 Exchange rate 2.25 2.25 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 10.00 10.00 10.25 10.25 GDP growth 2.50 2.50 2.20 2.13 Industrial output 1.84 1.80 2.50 2.39