TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2013 inflation view to 5.85 pct
November 4, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2013 inflation view to 5.85 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 5.85 percent from
5.83 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    Estimates for economic growth and interest rates remained
largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median
forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. 
    
 
        
 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous   new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.83       5.85       5.92       5.92
 Exchange rate        2.25       2.25       2.40       2.40

 Interest rate        10.00      10.00      10.25      10.25

 GDP growth           2.50       2.50       2.13       2.13
 Industrial output    1.80       1.77       2.39       2.50

