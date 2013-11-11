FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 growth forecast to 2.11 pct
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 growth forecast to 2.11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 2.11 percent from
2.13 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    
     
    
 (pct)                 2013                  2014
                       previous   new        previous   new
                       forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation    5.85       5.85       5.92       5.93
 Exchange rate (reais  2.25       2.25       2.40       2.40
 per U.S dollar,                                        
 end-period)                                            
 Interest rate         10.00      10.00      10.25      10.25

 GDP growth            2.50       2.50       2.13       2.11
 Industrial output     1.77       1.72       2.50       2.42

