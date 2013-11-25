TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 rate view to 10.50 pct

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rates at end-2014 to 10.50 percent from 10.25 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation and economic growth remained largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.82 5.84 5.91 5.92 Exchange rate 2.27 2.30 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 10.00 10.00 10.25 10.50 GDP growth 2.50 2.50 2.10 2.10 Industrial output 1.70 1.70 2.50 2.50