TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 rate view to 10.50 pct
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rates at end-2014 to
10.50 percent from 10.25 percent previously, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
    Estimates for inflation and economic growth remained largely
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    
                
 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous   new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.82       5.84       5.91       5.92
 Exchange rate        2.27       2.30       2.40       2.40

 Interest rate        10.00      10.00      10.25      10.50

 GDP growth           2.50       2.50       2.10       2.10
 Industrial output    1.70       1.70       2.50       2.50

