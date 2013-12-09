FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2013 inflation, growth forecasts
December 9, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2013 inflation, growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation and economic growth this year
to 5.70 percent and 2.35 percent respectively, a weekly central
bank poll showed on Monday.
    The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    

 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous   new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.81       5.70       5.92       5.92
 Exchange rate        2.30       2.30       2.40       2.40

 Interest rate        --         --         10.50      10.50

 GDP growth           2.50       2.35       2.11       2.10
 Industrial output    1.69       1.63       2.50       2.25

