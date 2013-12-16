TABLE-Economists cut Brazil growth forecasts for 2013, 2014

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.30 percent from 2.35 percent, while reducing their forecasts for growth in 2014 to 2.01 percent from 2.10 percent, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.70 5.92 5.95 Exchange rate 2.30 2.33 2.40 2.43 Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50 GDP growth 2.35 2.30 2.10 2.01 Industrial output 1.63 1.61 2.25 2.31