FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation view, cut GDP forecast
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation view, cut GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecast for Brazil's inflation next year while slightly cutting
their estimate for economic growth, a weekly central bank poll
showed on Monday.
    The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    

 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous   new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.70       5.72       5.95       5.97
 Exchange rate        2.33       2.34       2.43       2.45

 Interest rate        --         --         10.50      10.50

 GDP growth           2.30       2.30       2.01       2.00
 Industrial output    1.61       1.60       2.31       2.23

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.